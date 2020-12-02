Cowboys Improve to 3-0 With Win at Marquette

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team took control in the second half at Marquette on Tuesday night and beat the Golden Eagles to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Cowboys went on a 20-6 run in the second half to take the lead for good and build a double digit lead.

OSU had a balanced offensive attack, with four players in double figure scoring, led by freshman Rondel Walker’s 16 points off the bench.

Fellow freshman Cade Cunningham had 15 points and Bryce Williams added 13 points and Isaac Likekele had 11 points.

The Cowboys held Marquette to just 34 percent field goal shooting, while forcing 24 turnovers.

The first half featured both teams exchanging runs.

Marquette went on an early 17-3 run, OSU answered with an 18-2 stretch, and then the Golden Eagles closed the first half with a 12-4 run to lead 35-32 at halftime.

After Marquette built the lead to 38-34 early in the second half, OSU’s 20-6 run determined the outcome.

The Cowboys are now 3-0 and will host Oakland Saturday at 6:30 pm.