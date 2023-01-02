Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team used a 13-3 run to end the game to beat West Virginia 67-60 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU’s run followed a 13-3 run by the Mountaineers to take their first lead of the game.

The Cowboys led by as many as 13 points early in the second half and held WVU to 37 percent shooting from the field.

West Virginia outrebounded OSU 37-30, but the Cowboys shot 48 percent from the field.

Bryce Thompson led OSU with 15 points and was one of four Cowboys in double figures.

Avery Anderson had 13 points, John-Michael Wright 11 and Kalib Boone 10.

OSU improved to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host Texas on Saturday at 11:00 am.