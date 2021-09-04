Cowboys Lead 6-0 After One Quarter in Season Opener

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Missouri State 6-0 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater in the season opener for both teams.

OSU is playing without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is sitting out the game due to COVID-19 protocols, with Shane Illingworth starting in his place.

Missouri State got the ball to start the game and punted after three downs.

OSU then took the ball and marched 72 yards in nine plays, with Illingworth passing to Tay Martin for a 5-yard touchdown.

The extra point was no good and it was 6-0 Cowboys with 9:38 to play in the first quarter.

The Bears were forced to punt, then OSU went three-and-out and punted as well.

Missouri State got a drive into OSU territory late in the first half, but Jose Pizano’s 51-yard field goal attempt was blocked and the Cowboys maintained a 6-0 lead.

