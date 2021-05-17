Cowboys Lead After Two Rounds of Regional, Sooners Playing Catchup

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team is the leader after two rounds of the NCAA Regional at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, while Oklahoma needs to move up the scoreboard at their regional in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Stillwater Regional got two rounds in on Monday, in anticipation of inclement weather on Tuesday.

OSU stands at 17-under par, two shots ahead of Illinois.

The Cowboys’ Bo Jin is the best individual golfer for OSU at 5-under par, in third place and six shots behind the leader, Noah Goodwin of SMU.

The Sooners are tied for ninth place in Albquerque, standing at one-over par after one round.

The leader is Oregon State at 7-under par.

OU’s Jonathan Brightwell is the individual leader by one after shooting a 6-under par 66.

The top five teams in each of six regionals advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, starting May 28.

(photo courtesy @OSUCowboyGolf)