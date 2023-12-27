Oklahoma State’s football team leads Texas A&M 24-6 at halftime of the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M got the ball to start the game, on the first snap, Aggie quarterback Jaylen Henderson was upended while throwing the ball and suffered an injury to his right arm.

He was taken off the field and did not return.

The Aggies had to punt after making a first down, and OSU marched to a field goal on their first possession.

Ollie Gordon gained 22 yards on a run and Alan Bowman passed to Rashod Owens for a gain of 30 yards, setting up a 19-yard field goal by Alex Hale to put OSU up 3-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.

The Aggies responded by getting their own field goal, a 37-yarder by Randy Bond to tie the game at 3 with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State answered with a 10-play, 65-yard drive, with Bowman lobbing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Owens to put the Cowboys up 10-3 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

Texas A&M got a big play on their ensuing possession as Reed found a wide open Jaden Platt for 39 yards.

That set up a 24-yard field goal by Bond to cut OSU’s lead to 10-6 with 11:31 to play.

OSU got two big pass plays on their next possession, a 26-yard completion from Bowman to Brennan Presley, then Presley passed to Owens for a gain of 34 yards.

On the next play, Gunnar Gundy kept for a 10-yard touchdown to put OSU up 17-6 with 9:29 to play in the second quarter.

Three straight possessions ended in punts, then OSU added to their lead.

Bowman passed to Braden Cassity for a gain of 17 yards to the Aggies 1-yard line on 3rd and 9.

Ollie Gordon scored on a run on the next play to make it 24-6 Cowboys with 36 seconds left in the first half.

This is the second time in five years these two teams have met in the Texas Bowl.

OSU is going for their eighth 10-win season under Mike Gundy.