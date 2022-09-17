Oklahoma State’s football team leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-7 at halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the game and took just two plays to score.

After a pass interference penalty, Spencer Sander passed to Brennan Presley for a gain of 36.

Then it was Sanders lobbing one up to Braydon Johnson, who made a bobbling catch for a 24-yard touchdown and it was 7-0 OSU with just 38 seconds expired in the game.

The Cowboys forced a punt from Pine Bluff on their first possession, and Trace Ford blocked it and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 12:24 to play in the first quarter.

After three straight punts, OSU marched 87 yards in 10 plays, with Sanders passing to John Paul Richardson for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State forced a Pine Bluff punt after three downs, then scored on the first snap of the possession, with Sanders going deep to Braydon Johnson for a 42-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 with 1:10 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, OSU kicker Tanner Brown squib-kicked it, and it deflected off a Golden Lions player and was recovered by Lamont Bishop at the Pine Bluff 38-yard line.

Sanders passed to John Paul Richardson for a gain of 27, then found Presle for a 23-yard touchdown to give OSU a 35-0 lead with 14:18 to play in the second quarter.

After forcing another Lions punt, OSU turned the ball over, with Dominic Richardson getting stripped of the ball and Rylan Woods recovering for Pine Bluff at the OSU 22-yard line.

Pine Bluff had to settle for a 39-yard field goal attempt by Christofer Thompson, but Kody Walterscheid blocked it, and Korie Black scooped it up and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to give OSU a 42-0 lead with 10:50 left in the first half.

After another Lions punt, Gunnar Gundy had a pass intercepted when Braylin Presley couldn’t make the catch and it deflected to Maurice Lloyd, who returned it 6 yards to the OSU 23-yard line.

It took Pine Bluff three plays to convert the turnover into points, as Skyler Perry passed to Raequan Prince for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 42-7 Cowboys with 5:24 left in the second quarter.

OSU responded with an 11-play, 70-yard drive, with Gunnar Gundy passing to Talyn Shettron for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 49-7 Cowboys with 1:23 to play in the first half.

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

OSU has won 10 straight home games.