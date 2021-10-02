Cowboys Lead Baylor After 3 Quarters

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Baylor 14-7 after three quarters at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the game marched 75 yards in 12 plays, with Jaylen Warren coring on an 8-yard touchdown run to put OSU on top 7-0 with 10:40 to play in the first quarter.Baylor had o punt on their opening possession, then got the ball back when Spencer Sanders was intercepted by Bryson Jackson at the OSU 36-yard line.

Three Bears offensive plays lost eight yards and Baylor had to punt.

OSU began the possession at their own 15-yard line and went deep into Baylor territory, but Sanders was intercepted by J.T. Woods at the Baylor 7-yard line.

Baylor couldn’t move the ball and had to punt, and it appeared OSU had made a big offensive play on their ensuing possession with a 35-yard pass from Sanders to Tay Martin, but OSU was called for an ineligible man downfield and the play was nullified.

OSU had to punt, and both teams exchanged two punts before the Cowboys doubled up the lead in the final minute.

Sanders went deep to Rashod Owens for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 14-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first half.

On OSU’s first possession of the second half, Sanders had a pass tipped and intercepted by Dylan Doyle at the Cowboys’ 31-yard line.

The Cowboy defense held though and forced a Baylor punt.

OSU punted back, and then Baylor ended their scoring drought.

On 4th and 2 at their own 45-yard line, Baylor went for it and Abram Smith scored on a 55-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead in half at 14-7 with 3:14 to play in the third quarter.

OSU responded with a Sanders/Martin show, with Sanders passing to Tay Martin for gains of 21, 23, and 26 yards.

The Cowboys had fourth and goal at the Baylor 3-yard line when the third quarter ended.

Baylor has won five of the last seven meetings in the series.