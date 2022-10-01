Oklahoma State’s football team leads Baylor 16-3 at halftime at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Baylor got the ball first and marched to a 34-yard field goal by John Mayers to take a 3-0 lead with 10:56 to play in the first quarter.

OSU responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive, with Spencer Sanders passing to Bryson Green for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-3 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Kendall Daniels tackled Richard Reese in the end zone for a safety and OSU led 9-3 with 13:38 left in the first half.

The Cowboys had to punt back to Baylor after three downs.

The Bears then marched inside the OSU 10, but on 4th and 1 from the 70, Mason Cobb tackled Reese for no gain and the Cowboys took over on downs.

The two teams exchanged punts, then OSU marched 55 yards in 10 plays, with no gain of more than 12 yards, with Sanders sneaking in from a yard out to give the Cowboys a 16-3 lead with 27 seconds left in the first half.

The Cowboys ended a four-game losing to Baylor in Waco with a win in 2020.

The game is a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship Game.