Oklahoma State’s football team leads Central Arkansas 7-0 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the game and moved into field goal range, but on 4th and 2 from the UCA 30-yard line, Garret Rangel was rushed and had his pass tipped and intercepted by Demetrius Charles, who was tackled at the Bears’ 31-yard line.

Central Arkansas moved the ball quickly into OSU territory and had two touchdown passes called back for penalties.

After OSU’s defense forced a field goal attempt, Korie Black blocked a 28-yard attempt and the Cowboys escaped the threat with no score with 5:45 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s offense marched to a score, going 80 yards in 9 plays, with Rangel passing to De’Zhaun Stribling for 30 and to Ollie Gordon for 22.

The drive was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rangel to Brennan Presley to put OSU on top 7-0 with 2:58 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams had to punt on their next possession.

OSU is 16-2 in season openers under coach Mike Gundy, and have won 27 straight home openers.