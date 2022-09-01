Oklahoma State’s football team leads Central Michigan 16-7 after one quarter on Thursday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

After forcing a Chippewas punt, OSU took their opening possession for a score, with Spencer Sanders throwing a short pass to John Paul Richardson, who zipped 45 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with just under five minutes played in the game.

CMU responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive, with Daniel Richardson passing to Carlos Carriere for a 15-yard touchdown to tie it at 7 with 7:05 to play in the first quarter.

The Chippewas forced a punt, then moved the ball into OSU territory, but Marshall Meeder missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left with 2:36 to play in the first quarter.

OSU once again had to punt, with Tom Hutton punting to the two-yard line.

On the first snap of the possession, OSU’s Lamont Bishop tackled Lew Nichols in the end zone for a safety and the Cowboys led 9-7 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the free kick, OSU took just four plays to go 70 yards.

Sanders passed to Braydon Johnson for 41 yards, then two plays later, Sanders kept it himself and ran it it from 17 yards out to give the Cowboys a 16-7 lead.

OSU coach Mike Gundy is going for his eighth straight season-opening win, and 150th career win overall.