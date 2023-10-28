Oklahoma State’s football team outscored Cincinnati 35-6 in the second half and routed the Bearcats 45-13 on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU got another huge game from running back Ollie Gordon, who ran for 271 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Alan Bowman completed 17 of 34 for 286 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys won their fourth game in a row.

OSU got the ball first and immediately marched to a score, going 64 yards in five plays, with Alan Bowman passing to a wide open Josiah Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 7-0 with 13:02 left in the first quarter.

On Cincinnati’s first possession, the Bearcats gained 51 yards on a pass from Emory Jones to Xzavier Henderson.

The Bearcats stalled after that, and Carter Brown missed a 23-yard field goal off the left upright with 10:08 left in the first quarter.

Three straight possessions ended in punts, then Cincinnati tied it, with a big play.

Myles Montgomery bounced outside to his left and ran 63 yards for a touchdown to finish the four-play, 82-yard drive, and it was tied 7-7 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, OSU executed a flea flicker, with Bowman passing to Rashod Owens for a gain of 29 yards.

The drive ended with a turnover, as Ollie Gordon had the ball knocked out by Deshawn Pace and Jack Dingle recovered at the Bearcats’ 17-yard line.

Cincinnati had to punt, and then OSU responded with a big play.

Bowman passed deep to Leon Johnson for a gain of 67 yards to the UC 11.

Johnson had 5 catches for 149 yards.

Three incompletions followed and OSU had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Alex Hale to put the Cowboys up 10-7 with 8:55 to play in the first half.

The Bearcats punted on the next possession, then OSU moved into Cincinnati territory.

Ollie Gordon had runs of 17 and 22 yards, but Alex Hale missed a 40-yard field goal wide left and it stayed 10-7 OSU with 3:04 to play in the first half.

Cincinnati was driving on the ensuing possession, but Emory Jones had the ball knocked out by Nathan Latu and Collin Oliver recovered at the OSU 44-yard line.

Three plays later, OSU gave it right back, as Bowman had a pass go off the hands of Brennan Presley and was intercepted by Jordan Young at the Bearcats’ 39-yard line with 10 seconds left in the first half.

Cincinnati was forced to punt on the opening possession of the second half, and it took OSU just four plays to score on their first possession.

Ollie Gordon gained 42 yards on a run up the middle, then on the next play, Bowman lobbed one to Brennan Presley for a 15-yard touchdown to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 17-7 with 11:54 to play in the third quarter.

OSU’s defense got the ball right back, as Cameron Epps intercepted Emory Jones and returned it 15 yards to the Bearcats’ 29-yard line.

Bowman passed to Presley for a gain of 21, then on the next play, Gordon took it in from nine yards out with a spinning, juking run to put the Cowboys up 24-7 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

The Bearcats turned the ball over on downs on the next possession, with D.J. McKinney breaking up a pass on 4th and 7 from the OSU 35-yard line.

OSU went 65 yards in six plays to add to their lead.

Gordon gained 39 yards on a run to the Bearcats’ 3, then Presley scored on a run from a yard out to put OSU up 31-7 with 3:15 to play in the third quarter.

Neither team threatened to score after that until midway through the fourth quarter when Hale missed a 52-yard field goal with 6:41 to play.

Cincinnati put together a scoring drive on the next possession, with Brady Lichtenberg replacing Jones at quarterback.

Lichtenberg passed to Aaron Turner, who made a nice over-the-shoulder catch for a 21-yard touchdown.

The 2-point play was stopped on a run and it was 31-13 Cowboys with 4:54 to play.

On the first snap of OSU’s ensuing possession, Gordon went 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-13 Cowboys with 4:41 left.

After the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs, OSU added to the lead with a 3-play, 34-yard drive.

Elijah Collins scored on a 26-yard touchdown run to make it 45-13 OSU with 1:58 to play.

The Cowboys improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12, now in a five-way tie for first place in the conference standings.

This was the first meeting between the two schools since 1983 and the first in Stillwater since 1959.

Next up is Bedlam at 2:30 next Saturday in Stillwater.