Cyclones Beat Cowboys in Ames

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 23: Joe Scates #9 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles Jaylen Warren #7 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys as he rushes for yards in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s football team couldn’t put together a final scoring drive to regain the lead and lost to Iowa State 24-21 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Iowa State got the ball to start the game, and on the first play Brock Purdy passed to Charlie Kolar for a gain of 34 yards.

On 4th and 1 from the OSU 32, Kolar caught a shovel pass from Purdy but was stopped by Devin Harper for no gain.

Both teams exchanged punts, then OSU put together a 6-play, 48-yard scoring drive, with Spencer Sanders passing to Brennan Presley for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 5:55 to play in the first quarter.

Presley had 6 catches for 84 yards.

On Iowa State’s ensuing possession, Devin Harper sacked Purdy on first down, putting the Cyclones in long yardage and they were forced to punt.

OSU got into Cyclone territory early in the second quarter, but Tanner Brown missed a 50-yard field goal wide right with 14:14 to play in the period.

Iowa State then went on a 15-play, 67-yard drive, with Purdy passing to Xavier Hutchinson for a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 4:39 to play in the first half.

After an exchange of punts, OSU went 72 yards in just four plays, with Sanders passing to Presley, who made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead with 59 seconds left in the first half.

OSU went three-and-out and punted to start the second half, then Iowa State marched 88 yards in six plays to tie it.

Purdy passed to Xavier Hutchinson for an apparent 54-yard touchdown, but it was nullified when Hutchinson was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for high-stepping at the 3-yard line.

The 15-yard penalty from the spot moved it back to the 18, but the Cyclones scored three plays later, with Purdy finding Hutchinson again for a 9-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 with 10:21 to play in the third quarter.

Purdy was 27-for-33 passing for 307 yards, and Hutchinson had 12 catches for 125 yards.

OSU got into Cyclone territory, but Tanner Brown missed a 32-yard field goal wide right with 6:48 to play in the third quarter.

Iowa State answered with a successful field goal, a 29-yarder from Andrew Mevis to put the Cyclones on top 17-14 with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter.

After an OSU punt, Iowa State faced a 4th and 2 at the OSU 42-yard line, but Purdy was stopped for no gain by Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

The Cowboys then went 58 yards in 5 plays, with Sanders passing to Tay Martin for 20 yards, then again to Martin, who got his toes down in the front right corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.

It gave OSU a 21-17 lead with 8:36 to play.

Sanders was 15-for-24 for 225 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Iowa State responded with a six-play, 85-yard scoring drive to regain the lead.

Purdy passed to Breece Hall for a gain of 30, and to Tarique Milton for 33 yards to the OSU 4-yard line.

From there, Hall scored on a 4-yard run and the Cyclones led 24-21 with 5:29 remaining.

OSU went nowhere on their ensuing possession, with Sanders sacked twice on second down and third down and the Cowboys forced to punt.

OSU got the ball back after holding the Cyclones to three downs and out, and took over with three minutes to play.

On 4th and 2 from the Iowa State 42-yard line, Sanders passed to Bresley in the left flat, but he was stopped just inches short of the first down.

Iowa State took over on downs and ran out the clock to win it.

The Cowboys had won eight of the last nine against Iowa State and four straight in Ames.