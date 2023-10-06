Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas State 26-15 after three quarters at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Friday night.

After Kansas State went three downs and out on the first possession, OSU went on a methodical drive to take the lead.

The Cowboys’ largest gain was just 12 yards, and a two-yard touchdown run by Ollie Gordon capped a 15-play, 72-yard drive to put OSU up 7-0 with 7:54 to play in the first quarter.

K-State gave the ball right back on the ensuing possession, as Will Howard had a deep pass intercepted by Cameron Epps at the OSU 29-yard line.

OSU couldn’t move the sticks, and the two teams exchanged punts.

The Cowboys then added to their lead.

Ollie Gordon gained 33 yards to get into Wildcat territory, and it set up a 43-yard field goal by Alex Hale to put OSU up 10-0 with four seconds left in the first quarter.

K-State got on the board with their opening drive of the second quarter, going 92 yards in seven plays.

The big play was a 70-yard run by Will Howard to the OSU 1-yard line, that originally was called a touchdown but overturned on replay review.

Two plays later, Howard passed to Ben Sinnott for a one-yard touchdown to cut OSU’s lead to 10-7 with 11:59 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma State responded with a big play, as Alan Bowman passed to Jaden Bray for a gain of 45 yards to the Wildcats 2-yard line.

From there, OSU lost two yards on three running plays and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal attempt.

K-State’s Marques Sigle blocked the attempt by Alex Hale and OSU came away with no points, with the score staying 10-7 OSU with 5:56 to play in the first half.

After forcing a K-State punt, OSU got another big play, as Bowman passed to Rashod Owens for a gain of 45 yards to the Wildcats 13.

Once again, OSU’s offense couldn’t punch it in, but they got a 34-yard field goal from Hale to take a 13-7 lead with 55 seconds to play in the second quarter.

Three snaps later, OSU added to their lead as Howard was intercepted by Cameron Epps, who returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to give the Pokes a 20-7 lead with 34 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma State got the ball to start the second half and got into KSU territory, settling for a 53-yard field goal by Alex Hale to take a 23-7 lead with 12:03 to play in the third quarter.

K-State marched inside the OSU 10-yard line, but on 4th and 8 from the Cowboys’ 13-yard line, the Wildcats had a bad shotgun snap that was recovered at the OSU 32-yard line.

Ollie Gordon gained 36 yards on a run out of the wildcat formation and that set up a 31-yard field goal by Hale to make it 26-7 OSU with 4:47 to play in the third quarter.

Kansas State responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive, with Treshaun Ward scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Will Howard kept on a run for the two point conversion and OSU’s lead was cut to 26-15 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

This is OSU’s first home Friday night game since 1956.