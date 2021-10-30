Cowboys Lead Kansas After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas 17-0 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

Kansas got the ball to start the game and punted after three downs.

Oklahoma State drove to the KU 16-yard line, but on 4th and 1, Jaylen Warren was stopped for no gain by Kenny Logan and the Jayhawks took over on downs.

Kansas punted after another three-and-out, and OSU marched to the first score.

The Cowboys went 68 yards in 8 plays, with Spencer Sanders keeping for a 4-yard touchdown to give OSU a 7-0 lead with 5:49 to play in the first quarter.

On the first snap of Kansas’ ensuing possession, Jason Bean was intercepted by Jason Taylor at the Jayhawks’ 37-yard line.

That set up a 49-yard field goal by Tanner Brown and OSU led 10-0 with 3:43 to play in the first quarter.

KU gave the ball back three plays later, as Kolby Harvell-Peel intercepted Bean again and returned it 20 yards to the Kansas 19-yard line.

It took OSU four plays to capitalize, as Spencer Sanders passed to Brennan Presley for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 17-0 Cowboys with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.

OSU has won 11 straight over Kansas.