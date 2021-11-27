Sooners Lead Cowboys After 3 Quarters in Bedlam

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 27: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) dives for yardage against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 27th, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s football team leads Oklahoma State 33-24 after three quarters of Bedlam at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

Both teams had to punt on their first possession, with OSU going three-and-out and OU gaining one first down before punting.

Oklahoma State then went 80 yards in five plays, with Spencer Sanders passing to Brennan Presley twice, once for a gain of 22 to get into OU territory.

Sanders passed deep to Tay Martin for a 30-yard touchdown to finish the drive and put OSU on top 7-0 with 10:57 to play.

Oklahoma responded with their own touchdown drive, going 75 yards in 5 plays.

Caleb Williams passed to Jeremiah Hall for a gain of 50 yards, and the drive was finished by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Brian Darby to make it 7-7 with 9:08 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State responded, going 58 yards in seven plays, with Tay Martin scoring on a 4-yard touchdown on a reverse to put the Cowboys on top 14-7 with 7:16 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma then had their next possession stopped and were forced to punt, but OSU’s John Paul Richardson was called for roughing OU punter Michael Turk and the Sooner drive stayed alive.

On the first play of the second quarter, on 3rd and 11 at the OSU 29-yard line, Williams threw deep to Austin Stogner, who made a leaping catch for the touchdown to tie it 14-14 with 14:53 to play in the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Brennan Presley gave OSU the lead back, returning it 100 yards for the touchdown and the Cowboys led 21-14 with 14:38 remaining in the first half.

The Sooners responded, as Williams passed to Kennedy Brooks for 25 and Stogner for 27, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 21-17 with 11:05 left in the second quarter.

OSU answered with their own field goal drive, with Sanders passing to Tay Martin for a gain of 18 yards.

The Cowboys drove to the OU 4-yard line, but Jaylen Warren lost six yards on a tackle by Nik Bonitto on third down and OSU settled for a 27-yard field goal by Tanner Brown to make it 24-17 Cowboys with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter.

Oklahoma could not penetrate OSU territory on their next possession and were forced to punt.

The OU defense finally got the big play they needed on the next possession, with Woodi Washington intercepting Sanders and returning it 32 yards to the OSU 14-yard line.

It took the Sooners three plays to score, with Williams passing to Brayden Willis for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24 with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma got the ball to start the second half and had it for seven plays but had to punt.

On OSU’s first snap of the second half, Dominic Richardson had the ball knocked loose by Perrion Winfrey, the ball tumbled into the end zone and Richardson recovered for the Cowboys for an OU safety and the Sooners led 26-24 with 12:16 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma went three-and-out on their ensuing possession and had to punt.

Brennan Presley muffed it at the five-yard line and Justin Broiles scooped up the loose ball in the end zone for the touchdown and the Sooners led 33-24 with 10:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State got into Sooner territory, but the drive stalled and Tanner Brown missed a 44-yard field goal wide right to keep the score 33-24 OU with 7:43 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma gave the ball back three plays later, as Caleb Williams had the ball knocked loose by Thomas Harper, and Brock Martin recovered for OSU at the Sooner 39-yard line.

OSU could not capitalize, however, as Sanders had a pass tipped by Billy Bowman, and the ball was intercepted by Woodi Washington at the OU 8-yard line.

The Sooners hurt themselves with a pair of penalties and had to punt the ball back to OSU.

OU has won six straight over OSU and 16 of the last 18.

Oklahoma needs a win to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma State next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.