Cowboys Lead TCU After 3 Quarters on Barry Sanders Night

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 13: Barry Sanders stands on the podium after a statue was unveiled in his honor by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

On a night Oklahoma State’s football team unveiled a statue of Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders before the game, the Cowboys lead TCU 42-3 after three quarters at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater Saturday night.

The Cowboys got the ball first and were moving it when Spencer Sanders passed to Brennan Presley for 24 yards, but Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson knocked the ball loose and La’Kendrick Van Zandt recovered for TCU at the Horned Frogs’ 34-yard line.

TCU moved into OSU territory, but on 4th and 2, Jason Taylor made a tackle to stop the Frogs’ drive and OSU took over on their own 33-yard line.

The Cowboys went 67 yards in 11 plays, with the big play a 31-yard pass from Sanders to Blaine Green.

That set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren to give OSU a 7-0 lead with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.

TCU answered with a drive to get a field goal.

Chandler Morris passed to Dominic DiNunzio for 46 yards.

That set up Griffin Kell’s 44-yard field goal and OSU’s lead was 7-3 with 2:03 to play in the first quarter.

The Cowboys got a 43-yard run from Warren on the ensuing possession and were on the TCU 6-yard line when the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter, Warren scored from six yards out and OSU led 14-3 with 14:55 to play in the second quarter.

After three straight possessions ending in punts, OSU marched 84 yards in 13 plays, with Warren scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 21-3 Cowboys with 5:04 left in the first half.

TCU punted after just five plays, and OSU put together another scoring drive.

The Cowboys went 89 yards in four plays, with Sanders throwing to Blaine Green for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 28-3 OSU with 1:42 to play in the second quarter.

TCU punted after just three downs to start the second half, and OSU marched to a score on their first possession of the second half.

The Cowboys went 63 yards in 10 plays, with Dezmon Jackson scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 35-3 OSU with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

After another three-and-out for TCU, OSU put together another scoring drive.

Dominic Richardson had a gain of 28 yards then scored from two yards out to cap a 10-play, 78-yard drive and the Cowboys led 42-3 with 3:17 to play in the third quarter.

OSU has won four of five meetings in Stillwater vs. TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12.