Oklahoma State’s football team leads 13th-ranked TCU 24-13 at halftime at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday.

After TCU started the game with a three-and-out possession, the Cowboys marched 73 yards in six plays, with Spencer Sanders passing to Braden Cassidy for a gain of 38, then running it in from 22 yards out to give OSU a 7-0 lead with 10:25 to play in the first quarter.

After forcing a TCU punt, the Cowboys drove to another score.

Sanders kept again for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a 78-yard drive in nine plays, giving OSU a 14-0 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs answered, with a 7-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 48-yard pass from Max Duggan to Quentin Johnston to the OSU 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Duggan kept for the touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

TCU forced OSU to punt on the final play of the first quarter, but Derius Davis muffed it, and OSU’s Jaden Nixon recovered at the TCU 24-yard line.

The Cowboys got a 35-yard field goal from Tanner Brown to take a 17-7 lead with 13:32 to play in the first quarter.

OSU forced a TCU punt, then the Cowboys went 47 yards in eight plays, with Sanders passing to John Paul Richardson for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 24-7 with 10:04 to play in the second quarter.

TCU drove to the OSU 12-yard line and faced a fourth and four, but Derius Davis was tackled after a yard gain by OSU’s Jabar Muhammad and Thomas Harper.

The Cowboys had to punt, and TCU marched to a field goal, with Griffin Kell kicking a 48-yarder to cut the OSU lead to 24-10 with 3:38 left in the first half.

After an OSU punt, TCU got a 35-yard field goal from Kell to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 24-13 with two seconds left in the first half.

OSU has lost their last two games in Fort Worth.