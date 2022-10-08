Oklahoma State’s football team leads Texas Tech 17-14 after one quarter on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Texas Tech got the ball to start the game and went 75 yards in 11 plays, with Behren Morton passing to Jerand Bradley for a 27-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 7-0 with 12:17 to play in the first quarter.

Tech attempted an onside kick, and recovered the ball, but were called for kick catch interference, so OSU took over on the Red Raiders’ 34 yard line.

It took the Cowboys just two plays to score, with Spencer Sanders passing to Bryson Green, who raced to the end zone, and rolled over a defender into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 11:48 to play in the first quarter.

Tech moved into OSU territory, but Trey Wolff missed a 44-yard field goal attempt off the right upright and it stayed 7-7 with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OSU went 63 yards in six plays, with Spencer Sanders keeping for a 14-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys on top 14-7 with 5:03 to play in the first quarter.

Tech was forced to punt after three downs, and OSU marched to a 42-yard field goal by Tanner Brown to take a 17-7 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders responded with their own touchdown drive, with Morton keeping for a 9-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 81-yard drive, and cut OSU’s lead to 17-14 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

Former Oklahoma A&M star Bob Fenimore is being honored, as he becomes the third name in the OSU ring of honor.