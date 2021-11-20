Cowboys Lead Texas Tech At Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Texas Tech 13-0 at halftime at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

Texas Tech punted after three downs to start the game, and the Cowboys’ first possession ended in a 24-yard field goal by Tanner Brown and it was 3-0 OSU with 10:02 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts after three down possessions, then Tech had their drive end on downs when Donovan Smith threw a deep pass incomplete on 4th and 5 from the OSU 37-yard line.

The teams exchanged punts again, and OSU then tacked on three more points on a 33-yard field goal by Brown to make it 6-0 Cowboys with 10:19 to play in the second quarter.

The drive was highlighted by passes from Sanders to Tay Martin for 37 and to Blaine Green for 18.

The next three possessions all ended in punts, and then OSU put together the first touchdown drive, going 80 yards in 13 plays.

Sanders passed to a wide open John Paul Richardson for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 13-0 with 26 seconds left in the first half.

OSU has won 10 of the last 12 meetings against Texas Tech.

A Cowboy win would clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.