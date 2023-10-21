Oklahoma State’s football team trails West Virginia 17-13 at halftime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday.

West Virginia got the ball to start the game and had to punt, but OSU’s Brennan Presley muffed the catch and the Mountaineers recovered at the OSU 33-yard line.

Two plays later, WVU gave it right back, as Kendal Daniels knocked the ball out of the hands of Kole Taylor and recovered at the OSU 29-yard line.

Ollie Gordon then broke off a run of 32 yards, setting up a 37-yard field goal by Alex Hale to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 9:19 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s defense got the ball back on the ensuing WVU possession, as Korie Black intercepted Garrett Greene and returned it 16 yards to the Mountaineers’ 39-yard line.

It took the Cowboys six plays to capitalize on the turnover, with Ollie Gordon scoring from two yards out to put OSU up 10-0 with 7:19 to play in the first quarter.

West Virginia kept the ball for the rest of the first quarter, marching to the OSU 22-yard line when the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter on 3rd and 8, Garrett Greene completed a pass to Preston Fox for a gain of 19 to the OSU 3.

Justin Johnson scored on a touchdown run on the next play to cut OSU’s lead to 10-7 with 14:17 left in the second quarter.

After forcing an OSU punt, WVU got the ball at their own 41-yard line when the punt of Wes Pahl deflected off the back of one of his own players for a punt of just 24 yards.

The Mountaineers got a 34-yard field goal from Michael Hayes to tie it at 10 with 8:49 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys responded, getting a 29-yard pass from Alan Bowman to Jaden Bray.

That set up a 29-yard field goal by Alex Hale to put OSU back on top 13-10 with 5:06 left in the first half.

West Virginia responded, and on 3rd and 8, Greene passed to an open Devin Carter, who got behind the OSU defense for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers their first lead at 17-13 with 2:37 left in the second quarter.

OSU got another big run from Gordon for 34 yards to the WVU 20.

Alex Hale missed a 31-yard field goal wide right with 13 seconds left and West Virginia led 17-13 at halftime.

The game is the 400th game in the career of Mike Gundy as an OSU player, assistant coach or head coach.

The Cowboys are 8-3 in the Big 12 era against West Virginia and have won four in a row in Morgantown.