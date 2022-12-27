Oklahoma State’s football team trails Wisconsin 24-7 after three quarters in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the game and had to punt after gaining just 12 yard on four downs.

Wisconsin’s first possession ended in a 47-yard field goal by Nate Van Zelst, with Braelon Allen gaining 27 yards on third and one to set up the score with 10:19 to play in the first quarter.

OSU went three downs and out on their next possession.

Wisconsin was moving the ball, and got a 51-yard run by Chez Mellusi to put the Badgers in the red zone.

Two plays later, Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf had his pass into the end zone intercepted by Trey Rucker, who ran it out to the 16-yard line.

Rucker was playing for the first time this season for the Cowboys.

It took OSU just one play to capitalize on the turnover, with Garret Rangel passing to Stephon Johnson breaking tackles, streaking across the field left to right and going 84 yards for the touchdown to put the Cowboys up 7-3 with 5:56 to play in the first quarter.

An exchange of punts followed the touchdown, then it appeared OSU had forced Wisconsin to punt.

The Badgers faked it, though, as punter Andy Vujnovich took off running and gained 13 yards for the first down on fourth and 7.

Wisconsin ended up having to punt later in the drive, then after a Cowboys punt, the Badgers put together their first touchdown drive of the game.

Wisconsin went 68 yards in 13 plays, with Mellusi scoring on a one-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 10-7 with 5:23 to play in the second quarter.

OSU gained no yards in three downs and had to punt for the third straight possession, and the Badgers had their second straight touchdown drive.

Wisconsin went 65 yards in 8 plays, with Chase Wolf passing to a wide open Hayden Rucci for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Badgers a 17-7 lead with 44 seconds left in the first half.

OSU punted six times in the first half, with four “three-and-outs,” and lost the time of possession battle to Wisconsin, 23:10 to 6:50.

The first three possessions of the second half resulted in punts, then Wisconsin’s Jay Shaw intercepted Rangel at the OSU 32-yard line.

Two plays later, Braelon Allen scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to give Wisconsin a 24-7 lead with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

OSU punted again on their next possession, then the Cowboys defense got the ball back.

Lyrik Rawls knocked the ball loose from Wolf, and Kody Walterscheid recovered at the Badgers’ 42-yard line.

OSU’s offense couldn’t capitalize, however, as they were forced to punt after three downs again.

This is the first meeting between OSU and Wisconsin.

The Cowboys are 5-0 all-time in bowl games played in Arizona.