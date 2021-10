Oklahoma State’s football team returns home this Saturday to host lowly Kansas at 6:00.

The Cowboys will be trying to bounce back from a 24-21 loss at Iowa State last Saturday, in which they once again struggled in the third quarter, a period they’ve only scored a total of three points in all season.

OSU is more than a 30-point favorite to beat the Jayhawks, who have lost 55 straight Big 12 road games.