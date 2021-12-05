Cowboys Lose Second Straight, Falling at Home to Xavier

Xavier went on a 24-7 run in the second half to take the lead and control of the game and beat Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team 77-71 on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU went six and a half minutes without scoring in the second half, allowing the Musketeers to come from behind and hand the Cowboys their second straight loss.

Xavier took 15 more free throws than OSU and made 13 more, with both teams making 42 percent from the field.

Avery Anderson led the Cowboys with 26 points, but Bryce Williams was the only other OSU player in double figure scoring with 11.

OSU was outrebounded 42-33, and shot just 31 percent from the field in the second half.

The Cowboys fall to 6-3 on the season.

They’re off for final exams this week, and return to play December 13 at 7:00 pm at home against Cleveland State.