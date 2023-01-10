Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot just 23 percent from the field in the second half and got within one point late, but lost at #11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Cowboys went on a 9-0 run to cut the K-State lead to 56-55 with 3:53 to play, but the Wildcats outscored OSU 9-2 to end the game.

OSU shot just 33 percent from the field for the game, and were 5-for-22 from three-point range.

The game was full of runs by both teams, with OSU going on 9-0 and 11-0 runs in the first half to lead 32-30 at halftime.

In the second half, Kansas State used a 10-0 run to take the lead early, with OSU going five and a half minutes without a point.

Kalib Boone led OSU with 23 points and Caleb Asberry was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 15 points.

Bryce Thompson had just five points and was 2-for-13 from the field.

The Cowboys fall to 9-7 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play.

OSU visits Baylor this Saturday at 5:00 pm.