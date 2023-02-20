Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team struggled offensively and never led in an 85-67 loss to West Virginia on Monday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

OSU was just 2-for-19 from three-point range and had 18 turnovers, as they lost for the third game in a row.

The game was tied at 10, but West Virginia soon took the lead and went on a 16-0 run to take a 40-21 lead to halftime.

The Cowboys had 11 first half turnovers, shot just 30 percent from the field and were outscored off turnovers 15-1.

OSU was never able to make a run in the second half, and with 11:58 left, lost Kalib Boone, who fouled out following a scramble for a loose ball.

Boone was called for his fourth foul, and then fifth on a technical foul.

On the same play, Woody Newton was ejected for leaving the bench and coming on to the floor.

OSU shot just 38 percent from the field for the game.

Caleb Asberry led OSU with 15 points and Bryce Thompson had 14, but Thompson left the game late with an apparent right leg injury.

There were a combined 47 fouls in the game, and 59 free throw attempts.

Erik Stevenson led WVU with 23 points.

The Cowboys fall to 16-12 overall, 7-8 in Big 12 play.

OSU hosts Kansas State Saturday at 1:00 pm in Stillwater.