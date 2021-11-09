Cowboys Open Season With Rout of UT-Arlington

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team started the game on a 20-to-3 run and led by as many as 47 points on their way to an 88-45 win over Texas-Arlington on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowboys led 43-14 at halftime and forced 22 Mavericks turnovers.

Five OSU players scored in double figures, led by Moussa Cisse, who had 17 points.

Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson had 14 points, while both Avery Anderson and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 13 points each.

Keylan Boone added 10 points for the Cowboys, who hit 47 percent from the field and made nine three-pointers.

OSU outrebounded UTA 49-28.

The Cowboys host Oakland on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.