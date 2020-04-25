Cowboys Pick OU’s Neville Gallimore in Third Round of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys picked another Oklahoma player in the NFL Draft on Friday, selecting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the the 82nd overall pick in the third round.

Gallimore will join OU teammate CeeDee Lamb with the Cowboys, after Lamb was picked in the first round on Thursday, and he’ll also join former Sooner Gerald McCoy on the Dallas defensive line.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley released this statement about Gallimore being selected:

“Neville spent five years at Oklahoma and is a guy who really just did everything right. Coming from Canada, he did a tremendous job once he got here of picking up the game that in a lot of ways was still very new to him. He really worked his tail off every single day and certainly became an impact player on our defensive front and a leader in year one of ‘Speed D.’ Dallas is getting a really explosive player with a great motor and extremely high character.”

Gallimore was first team All-Big 12 for the Sooners as a senior in 2019.