Cowboys Postpone Season Opener vs. Tulsa One Week to Sept. 19

Oklahoma State’s football program announced Monday night their season opener vs. Tulsa has been moved back one week from September 12 to September 19.

Tulsa’s team had some preseason issues with COVID-19, and had to pause practicing for nine days because of it.

The Golden Hurricane only practiced seven days in the 17 days of preseason camp.

“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions. Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics. “An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I’m appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision.”

The kickoff time and television information will be released later.

OSU announced on Monday they have seven active COVID-19 cases on their football team.