Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team never led, but made a furious rally late before finally falling 74-68 to #7 Baylor on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowboys suffered their fifth straight loss, and lost to the Bears for the eighth straight time in Stillwater.

OSU went on a 15-2 run, and a 22-9 run to end the game and make it interesting late, but only after they fell behind by 19 at 65-46 with just over five minutes to play.

Baylor shot 56 percent from the field in the second half to take a 41-30 lead at halftime.

Both teams struggled on offense in the second half until the Bears opened up their 19-point lead, and then OSU made their late run.

Baylor outshot OSU 42 percent to 40 percent, but the Cowboys outrebounded the Bears 40-32.

OSU was just 5-for-9 from the free throw line.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures, led by 17 points by John-Michael Wright.

Both Quion Williams and Caleb Asberry had 12 points.

OSU falls to 16-14 overall, 7-10 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys close the regular season at Texas Tech Saturday at 5:00 pm.

By Brian Brinkley