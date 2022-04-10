Oklahoma State’s baseball team scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat Oklahoma 8-7 in the second game of the Bedlam conference series on Saturday night at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

OU pitcher Trevin Michael threw a wild pitch to Caeden Trenkle, allowing Marcus Brown to score from third base with the winning run.

Brown led off the inning with a single, then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Hueston Morrill, then to third base on a single by Jaxson Crull.

OSU rallied from a 7-3 deficit, starting with a solo home run by Nolan McLean in the seventh inning to cut the Sooner lead to 7-4.

The Cowboys then got three runs in the eighth inning, with Trenkle lining a double to right field to score Jaxson Crull to cut the OU lead to 7-5.

Roc Riggio then tied it up with his second home run of the game, a 2-run shot to right field to make it 7-7.

Oklahoma had appeared to take control of the game with a four-run seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie.

It started when OSU pitcher Bayden Root threw a wild pickoff throw to first base, allowing Wallace Clark to score to make it 4-3.

Peyton Graham then grounded into a fielder’s choice which scored Jackson Nicklaus to make it 5-3.

Tanner Tredaway hit a sacrifice fly to score Graham to make it 6-3.

Jimmy Crooks finished off the scoring with a single, which scored Blake Robertson when the Cowboys committed an error in the outfield and the Sooners led 7-3.

OSU got off to a good start, with Riggio hitting a solo home run in the first inning to give the Cowboys the early lead.

Riggio then added to the lead in the second inning with a double to right center field that scored Marcus Brown and Trenkle and OSU led 3-0.

OU answered with three runs in the third inning.

Tanner Tredaway singled to left field to score Wallace Clark and Jackson Nicklaus, cutting the OSU lead to 3-2.

Later in the inning, Jimmy Crooks singled in Blake Robertson to tie it 3-3.

The conference series is even at a game apiece, with OU leading the overall season series 2-1, with all three games decided by one run.

The Sooners fall to 18-11 overall, 4-4 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys improved to 22-9 overall, 6-2 in conference action.

The two teams conclude the series Sunday at 3:00 pm in Stillwater.