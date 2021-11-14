Cowboys Rebound With Win over Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 14: Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) puts up a shot over Prairie View A&M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) on November 14th, 2021 at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team rebounded from their loss to Oakland on Friday night with a 72-59 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU led 38-15 at halftime, then the Panthers scored the first 15 points of the second half to trim the lead to 38-30.

The Cowboys responded to pull away and win with ease.

Only two OSU players were in double figures with Keylan Boone scoring 12 points and Moussa Cisse 10.

Both teams had turnover problems with 29 for Prairie View and 20 for OSU.

The Cowboys outscored the Panthers 28-9 off turnovers.

Free throws were a big factor, too with a combined 67 attempts from the line.

OSU was 28-for-46 at the line.

The Cowboys improve to 2-1 on the season.

OSU plays UMass-Lowell in Uncasville, Connecticut on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.