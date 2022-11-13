Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot 54 percent from the field and made 12 three-pointers to lead the way to a 91-62 win over Oakland in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Sunday.

The Cowboys led 42-27 at halftime and built the lead more in the second half.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, with Avery Anderson scoring 18 points.

John Michael Wright had 16 points and hit four three-pointers.

Caleb Asberry added 13 points off the bench and made three 3-pointers, while Moussa Cisse had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Oakland shot just 37 percent and were 4-for-22 from three-point range.

OSU improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Cowboys will play Friday vs. Central Florida in a tournament in the Bahamas.