Oklahoma State’s baseball team scored 11 runs in the first four innings on their way to a 13-2 win over Oklahoma in the first of the three-game Bedlam series at Mitchell Park in Norman on Thursday night.

OSU got two home runs from Colin Brueggemann, including a grand slam in the third inning to put the Cowboys on top 7-0.

Brueggemann hit a solo home run in the 6th inning to make it 12-1.

The Cowboys also got a two-run homer from Tyler Wulfert in the fourth inning.

OSU got started in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead when Nolan Schubart grounded out with the bases loaded, scoring Zach Ehrhard.

In the 2nd inning, Roc Riggio singled to score David Mendham and Marcus Brown to make it 3-0.

The Sooners got a walked-in run in the third to make it 7-1, but OSU responded with four runs in the fourth inning.

Chase Adkison singled in Riggio to make it 8-1, then after a wild pitch scored another run, Wulfert homered.

Marcus Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 8th to score another run and make it 13-1.

Six Sooner pitchers combined to walk nine and hit five batters.

OU got a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Easton Carmichael.

OSU has four straight Bedlam games and six of the last seven meetings in Norman.

The Cowboys improved to 36-15 overall, 14-8 in the Big 12.

The Sooners fell to 29-23 overall, 10-12 in conference play.

Game 2 in the series is Friday night at 6:30 pm.