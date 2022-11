Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team got nine dunks and made nine three-pointers on their way to an 82-56 rout of Tulsa on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU went on a 16-3 run midway through the first half to take control.

Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 18 points, making four three-pointers.

Moussa Cisse added 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Tyreek Smith had 10 points.

The Cowboys improved to 4-2 on the season.

OSU will host Prairie View A&M Sunday at 2:00 pm.