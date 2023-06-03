Oklahoma State’s baseball team gave up 18 runs in a four-inning span from the fourth to the seventh inning and lost 18-4 to Dallas Baptist in the NCAA regional at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

The Cowboys are eliminated, going 0-2 in a home regional for the first time in school history.

The loss ties the second largest margin of defeat in school history for OSU in an NCAA Tournament game, and the 18 runs is the fourth most the Cowboys have allowed in an NCAA Tournament game.

DBU’s Miguel Santos went 4-for-6 with three home runs and nine RBI’s and Kodie Kolden added a pair of solo home runs.

The Patriots hit six home runs as a team, including three in one inning in the fourth off OSU starter Juaron Watts-Brown.

Watts-Brown was the first of seven OSU pitchers, who gave up 19 hits for the game.

DBU scored four in the fourth, six in the fifth, and four each in the sixth and seventh innings.

OSU got the scoring started with a solo home run from Nolan Schubart in the second inning.

After DBU scored the next 18 runs, OSU got two in the seventh innings on RBI singles by Chase Adkison and David Mendham.

In the eighth, Roc Riggio hit a solo home run to close the scoring.

OSU has failed to win a regional in Stillwater three consecutive times and six of the last seven times they’ve hosted on campus.

The Cowboys’ season ends at 41-20.

Dallas Baptist will play Sunday at 2:00 in an elimination game against the winner of Saturday night’s Oral Roberts-Washington game.

By Brian Brinkley