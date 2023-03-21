Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team missed all seven field goal attempts in overtime and lost to North Texas 65-59 in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU missed five three-point attempts in the OT period as the Mean Green outscored the Pokes 10-4 in the extra session.

Free throws also doomed OSU, as they were just 15-for-25 at the free throw line.

The Cowboys shot just 33 percent from the field and were 4-for-22 from 3-point range.

North Texas led by as many as 10 points in the first half, and led 24-17 at halftime.

OSU rallied to take the lead but couldn’t keep it.

Down 55-52, Woody Newton hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 55 with 1:11 left.

With 20 seconds left, OSU had a chance to take the lead, but Bryce Thompson missed a jumper.

Caleb Asberry got the rebound and was fouled, but missed both free throws.

OSU got another offensive rebound to keep possession, but with three seconds left, John-Michael Wright airballed a jump shot and the game went to overtime.

Asberry led OSU with 14 points, while Moussa Cisse was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 13 points.

Cisse was 6-for-6 from the field and had seven rebounds.

Former Spiro High School standout Tylor Perry led the Mean Green with 23 points.

North Texas advances to the NIT Final Four in Las Vegas next week.

OSU’s season comes to an end at 20-16.