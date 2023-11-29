Oklahoma State took two individual awards and had two players make first team All-Big 12, while Oklahoma had four first team picks in the Big 12 honors announced by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.
OSU’s Mike Gundy is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time.
He also won the award in 2010 and 2021.
Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
He’s the third OSU player to win the award, joining Justin Blackmon in 2010 and Chuba Hubbard in 2019.
Oklahoma had four players named first team All-Big 12, with two on offense and two on defense.
Dillon Gabriel becomes the seventh different Sooner quarterback named first team All-Big 12 and it marks the 10th time the first team QB is from OU.
Wide receiver Drake Stoops also made first team on offense, while Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman were named first team on defense.
OSU had Gordon and Nick Martin make first team.
Here is the complete list of Big 12 honors, as voted on by the league’s coaches, with coaches not allowed to vote for their own players:
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, So.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, DL, Sr.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Adonai Mitchell, Texas, WR, Jr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Austin Booker, Kansas, DL, So.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Rocco Becht, Iowa State, QB
DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, LB
Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, P, Sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Byron Murphy II, Texas, DL, Jr.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 19th season
2023 All-Big 12 Football First Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Dillon Gabriel# Oklahoma Sr. Mililani, Hawaii/UCF
RB Ollie Gordon II# Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/Euless Trinity
RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Manor, Texas/Manor
FB Ben Sinnott1 Kansas State Jr. Waterloo, Iowa/Columbus Catholic
WR Javon Baker UCF Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Alabama
WR Drake Stoops Oklahoma Sr. Norman, Okla./Norman North
WR Xavier Worthy2! Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East
TE Jared Wiley TCU Sr. Temple, Texas/Texas
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders1 Texas Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan
OL Dominick Puni Kansas Sr. St. Charles, Mo./Central Missouri
OL Cooper Beebe1 Kansas State Sr. Kansas City, Kan./Piper
OL Patrick Paul Houston Jr. Houston, Texas/Jersey Village
OL Kelvin Banks Jr.2 Texas So. Humble, Texas/Summer Creek
OL Zach Frazier1@ West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
PK Bert Auburn Texas Jr. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound
KR/PR Xavier Worthy Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East
DEFENSE
DL Tre’mon Morris-Brash UCF 5th Richmond, Va./St. John’s College
DL Nelson Ceaser Houston Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point
DL Austin Booker Kansas So. Greenwood, Ind./Minnesota
DL Byron Murphy II Texas Jr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto
DL T’Vondre Sweat# Texas Sr. Huntsville, Texas/Huntsville
LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Jr. Windermere, Fla./Foundation Academy
LB Nickolas Martin Oklahoma State So. Texarkana, Texas/Pleasant Grove
LB Jaylan Ford1 Texas Sr. Frisco, Texas/ Lone Star
DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State So. El Paso, Texas/Andress
DB T.J. Tampa 2 Iowa State Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood
DB Cobee Bryant1 Kansas Jr. Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest
DB Billy Bowman Oklahoma Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan
DB Beanie Bishop Jr. West Virginia Sr. Louisville, Ky./Minnesota
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Sr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland
A tie resulted in an additional honoree at TE.
#-Unanimous selection
1 – First Team selection in 2022
2 – Second Team selection in 2022.
! – First Team selection in 2021.
@ – Second Team selection in 2021.
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
2023 All-Big 12 Football Second Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Will Howard Kansas State Sr. Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West
RB Devin Neal Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Lawrence
RB Jonathon Brooks Texas So. Hallettsville, Texas/Hallettsville
FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State Jr. Chaska, Minn./Chaska
WR Jaylin Noel Iowa State Jr. Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill
WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Bixby
WR Adonai Mitchell Texas Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Georgia
TE Kole Taylor West Virginia Jr. Grand Junction, Colo./LSU
OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU So. Orem, Utah/Oregon
OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Louisville
OL Andrew Raym Oklahoma Sr. Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow
OL Brandon Coleman TCU Sr. Denton, Texas/Trinity Valley CC
OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia Jr. Kenova, W. Va./Spring Valley
PK Alex Hale Oklahoma State Sr. Point Frederick, NSW, Australia/St. Edward’s
KR/PR Matthew Golden Houston So. Houston, Texas/Klein Cain
DEFENSE
DL Tyler Batty BYU Jr. Payson, Utah/Payson
DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain
DL Jamaree Caldwell Houston Jr. Newberry, S.C./Indy CC
DL Khalid Duke Kansas State Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Riverside Military Academy
DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma Jr. Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford
LB Jason Johnson UCF 5th Chicago, Ill./Eastern Illinois
LB Austin Moore Kansas State Sr. Louisburg, Kan./Louisburg
LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe
DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas Sr. St. Augustine, Fla./Menendez
DB Kobe Savage Kansas State Sr. Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC
DB Josh Newton TCU Sr. Monroe, La./ULM
DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert
DB Jahdae Barron Texas Sr. Austin, Texas/Connally
P Ryan Rehkow BYU Jr. Veradale, Wash./Central Valley