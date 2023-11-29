Oklahoma State took two individual awards and had two players make first team All-Big 12, while Oklahoma had four first team picks in the Big 12 honors announced by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.

OSU’s Mike Gundy is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time.

He also won the award in 2010 and 2021.

Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s the third OSU player to win the award, joining Justin Blackmon in 2010 and Chuba Hubbard in 2019.

Oklahoma had four players named first team All-Big 12, with two on offense and two on defense.

Dillon Gabriel becomes the seventh different Sooner quarterback named first team All-Big 12 and it marks the 10th time the first team QB is from OU.

Wide receiver Drake Stoops also made first team on offense, while Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman were named first team on defense.

OSU had Gordon and Nick Martin make first team.

Here is the complete list of Big 12 honors, as voted on by the league’s coaches, with coaches not allowed to vote for their own players:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, So.



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, DL, Sr.



OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Adonai Mitchell, Texas, WR, Jr.



DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Austin Booker, Kansas, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Rocco Becht, Iowa State, QB

DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, LB

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB



SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, P, Sr.



OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Byron Murphy II, Texas, DL, Jr.



CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 19th season

2023 All-Big 12 Football First Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Dillon Gabriel# Oklahoma Sr. Mililani, Hawaii/UCF

RB Ollie Gordon II# Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/Euless Trinity

RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Manor, Texas/Manor

FB Ben Sinnott1 Kansas State Jr. Waterloo, Iowa/Columbus Catholic

WR Javon Baker UCF Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Alabama

WR Drake Stoops Oklahoma Sr. Norman, Okla./Norman North

WR Xavier Worthy2! Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East

TE Jared Wiley TCU Sr. Temple, Texas/Texas

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders1 Texas Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan

OL Dominick Puni Kansas Sr. St. Charles, Mo./Central Missouri

OL Cooper Beebe1 Kansas State Sr. Kansas City, Kan./Piper

OL Patrick Paul Houston Jr. Houston, Texas/Jersey Village

OL Kelvin Banks Jr.2 Texas So. Humble, Texas/Summer Creek

OL Zach Frazier1@ West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior

PK Bert Auburn Texas Jr. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound

KR/PR Xavier Worthy Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East



DEFENSE

DL Tre’mon Morris-Brash UCF 5th Richmond, Va./St. John’s College

DL Nelson Ceaser Houston Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point

DL Austin Booker Kansas So. Greenwood, Ind./Minnesota

DL Byron Murphy II Texas Jr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto

DL T’Vondre Sweat# Texas Sr. Huntsville, Texas/Huntsville

LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Jr. Windermere, Fla./Foundation Academy

LB Nickolas Martin Oklahoma State So. Texarkana, Texas/Pleasant Grove

LB Jaylan Ford1 Texas Sr. Frisco, Texas/ Lone Star

DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State So. El Paso, Texas/Andress

DB T.J. Tampa 2 Iowa State Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood

DB Cobee Bryant1 Kansas Jr. Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest

DB Billy Bowman Oklahoma Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan

DB Beanie Bishop Jr. West Virginia Sr. Louisville, Ky./Minnesota

P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Sr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland

A tie resulted in an additional honoree at TE.

#-Unanimous selection

1 – First Team selection in 2022

2 – Second Team selection in 2022.

! – First Team selection in 2021.

@ – Second Team selection in 2021.

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

2023 All-Big 12 Football Second Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Will Howard Kansas State Sr. Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West

RB Devin Neal Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Lawrence

RB Jonathon Brooks Texas So. Hallettsville, Texas/Hallettsville

FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State Jr. Chaska, Minn./Chaska

WR Jaylin Noel Iowa State Jr. Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill

WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Bixby

WR Adonai Mitchell Texas Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Georgia

TE Kole Taylor West Virginia Jr. Grand Junction, Colo./LSU

OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU So. Orem, Utah/Oregon

OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Louisville

OL Andrew Raym Oklahoma Sr. Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow

OL Brandon Coleman TCU Sr. Denton, Texas/Trinity Valley CC

OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia Jr. Kenova, W. Va./Spring Valley

PK Alex Hale Oklahoma State Sr. Point Frederick, NSW, Australia/St. Edward’s

KR/PR Matthew Golden Houston So. Houston, Texas/Klein Cain



DEFENSE

DL Tyler Batty BYU Jr. Payson, Utah/Payson

DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain

DL Jamaree Caldwell Houston Jr. Newberry, S.C./Indy CC

DL Khalid Duke Kansas State Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Riverside Military Academy

DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma Jr. Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford

LB Jason Johnson UCF 5th Chicago, Ill./Eastern Illinois

LB Austin Moore Kansas State Sr. Louisburg, Kan./Louisburg

LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe

DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas Sr. St. Augustine, Fla./Menendez

DB Kobe Savage Kansas State Sr. Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC

DB Josh Newton TCU Sr. Monroe, La./ULM

DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert

DB Jahdae Barron Texas Sr. Austin, Texas/Connally

P Ryan Rehkow BYU Jr. Veradale, Wash./Central Valley