Oklahoma State's football team got spring practice started on Monday.

There are some new faces as practice gets underway.

Tim Rattay is the new quarterbacks coach and he has a new quarterback to coach in incoming freshman Shane Illingworth, a highly touted recruit from California.

OSU welcomes Arkansas transfer Collin Clay, a defensive end who was a standout at Putnam City High School.