Oklahoma State scored four runs in two different innings and rallied twice to beat top seed TCU 8-4 in an elimination game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OSU fell behind 3-0, then scored four runs in the third inning.

Griffin Doersching got the Cowboys started with a massive two-run home run to center field to cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to 3-2.

Caeden Trenkle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score David Mendham and tie it 3-3.

OSU took the lead when Chase Adkison reached on a fielder’s choice to score Nolan McLean to give the Cowboys a 4-3 lead.

TCU tied it 4-4 in the third inning, then OSU responded with a four-run fifth inning.

Trenkle singled to score Mendham and McLean to give OSU a 6-4 lead.

Later in the inning, Zach Ehrhard doubled to right field to score Marcus Brown and Trenkle to make it 8-4.

The Cowboys stay alive in the tournament and will play Texas at 9:00 am on Saturday in the semifinals.

OSU will need to beat the Longhorns twice to advance to Sunday’s championship game.

If OSU wins the first game, they’ll play the if necessary game at 4:00 pm.