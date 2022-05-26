Oklahoma State kept themselves in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament with an 11-1 win in a seven-inning run rule over Baylor on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys got a 3-hit, 10-strikeout performance from starting pitcher Justin Campbell, and the OSU offense awakened from their shutout loss to Texas on Wednesday.

Marcus Brown got the Pokes started with an RBI single in the second inning.

After Baylor tied it, OSU regained the lead in the third inning on a mammoth 3-run home run by Griffin Doersching to left field to make it 4-1.

The Cowboys got two more runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Zach Ehrhard and a sacrifice fly by Jake Thompson to make it 6-1.

OSU got two more in the sixth inning when Roc Riggio led off the inning with a home run, then Nolan McLean doubled in Jake Thompson and it was 8-1.

In the seventh, Chase Adkison scored on a wild pitch, then OSU ended it when Thompson singled to left field and the ball got past Baylor left fielder Cam Caley, allowing Ehrhard and Riggio to score to make it 11-1 and give OSU a 10-run lead to get the run rule win.

OSU improves to 37-19 on the season, and will play the loser of the 4:00 Texas-TCU game on Friday at 3:15 pm.