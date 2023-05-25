Oklahoma State’s Roc Riggio got an RBI single in the 8th inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Cowboys beat West Virginia 3-2 in an elimination game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the 9th inning, but Juaron Watts-Brown got a strikeout to end it, capping a 7-strikeout effort in three innings of work.

OSU got started early with two runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Chase Adkison and a groundout by Nolan Schubart.

The win was the 400th in the career of OSU head coach Josh Holliday.

The Cowboys improved to 38-17 on the season, and will play the loser of the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game on Friday at 6:30 pm in an elimination game.