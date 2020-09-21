Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

Oklahoma State’s football team was the only Big 12 team to play last weekend, so it was a foregone conclusion they would sweep the conference’s weekly awards.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Wallace had four catches for 99 yards in OSU’s 16-7 win over Tulsa.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez had 10 tackles, nine of them solo, two tackles for a loss and a sack which resulted in safety.

Kicker Alex Hale is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hale made all three field goal attempts, making them from 27, 40 and 29 yards out.

Quarterback Shane Illingworth is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The freshman came into the game in the second half and was 4-for-5 for 79 yards passing.