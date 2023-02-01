Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team never trailed and led by as many as 22 points on their way to beating Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OSU started the game on a 10-2 run and led 42-28 at halftime.

The Cowboys’ lead was never fewer than the final margin in the second half.

OU shot just 35 percent from the field and were 5-for-22 from three-point range.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by 18 points each from Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse.

Avery Anderson added 12 points and Bryce Thompson 11 points.

OU had just two players score in double figures, with Grant Sherfield scoring 14 points and Milos Uzan 11.

OSU outrebounded the Sooners 42-32.

The Cowboys’ win was their largest winning margin in Norman since 2004 and OSU has won six of the last seven Bedlam games.

The win was head coach Mike Boynton’s 100th as the Cowboy coach.

OSU improves to 13-9 overall, 4-5 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host #15 TCU Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Oklahoma drops to 12-10 overall, 2-7 in conference play.

The Sooners visit West Virginia Saturday at 7:00 pm.