Oklahoma State’s baseball team took the rubber game of the Bedlam series, beating Oklahoma 11-1 on Saturday at Mitchell Park in Norman to tie both Texas and West Virginia for the Big 12 regular season title.

It’s the second Big 12 title for OSU and their first since 2014.

The Cowboys have won five of the last six meetings against OU and six of the last eight in Norman.

OSU got a pair of runs in the first, third, and sixth innings, before putting the game away with three runs in the seventh inning and two more in the ninth.

Nolan Schubart was the Cowboy hitting star, driving in five runs.

He grounded out to score a run in the first inning, doubled in Chase Adkison and Zach Ehrhard in the third inning, then hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Chase Adkison drove in three runs, bringing home the first run with an RBI single in the first to score Roc Riggio, then a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

In the sixth inning, OSU got a sacrifice fly from Nolan McLean to score a run, then Mendham doubled home Tyler Wulfert.

OU’s lone run came in the second inning on a double by Easton Carmichael that scored John Spikerman.

Former OU pitcher Ben Abram got the pitching win for the Cowboys, going five innings and giving up four hits and striking out four.

OSU improves to 37-16 on the season, 15-9 in Big 12 play.

OU drops to 30-24 overall, 11-13 in conference play.

The two teams will meet again in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OSU will be the #2 seed and face the #7 seeded Sooners at 4:00 on Wednesday.