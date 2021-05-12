Cowboys Take Final Bedlam Baseball Game in Tulsa

In the fifth and final regular season Bedlam baseball game of the season, Oklahoma State scored four runs in the fourth inning to lead the way to a 7-3 win over Oklahoma at OneOK Field in Tulsa on Tuesday night.

OSU forced Oklahoma to use nine pitchers, and got three runs batted in from Cade Cabbiness to beat OU for the third time in five games this season, and take both non-conference meetings between the two teams.

Cabbiness got the scoring started by drawing a bases loaded walk in the top of the first inning.

OU answered in the bottom of the second inning as Brandon Zaragoza laid down an excellent bunt, and an errant throw allowed Conor McKenna to score to tie the game 1-1.

The Cowboys took charge by scoring four runs in the fourth inning.

Max Hewitt hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Hueston Morrill to give OSU a 2-1 lead.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled down the left field line to score Matt Golda and it was 3-1.

After Carson McCusker drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 4-1, Cabbiness singled to left field to score Encarnacion-Strand and it was 5-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Cabbiness singled home Encarnacion-Strand again to make it 6-1 Cowboys.

Later in the inning, an infield single by Justin Campbell scored Jake Thompson and it was 7-1.

Oklahoma got a run in the each of the last two innings on a solo home run from Peyton Graham in the 8th and an RBI single by Kendall Pettis in the 9th to score Logan Kohler.

OSU improves to 28-15-1 on the season overall, while OU drops to 24-23 overall.

The Cowboys host Baylor in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:00 pm.

The Sooners host Texas Tech in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUBaseball)