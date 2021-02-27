Cowboys Take First Bedlam Basketball Battle

Oklahoma State University’s men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 in overtime games this season after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 94-90 on Saturday, February 27.

OSU star freshman Cade Cunningham became just the second Cowboy ever to put up 40 points in a Bedlam game.

Cunningham recorded career highs in points, 40, and rebounds, 11, in his first Bedlam game.

Cade scored the Pokes final four field goals in regulation, and then added 10 more points in the extra period.

The Sooners were led in points by guards De’Vion Harmon, 23, and Austin Reaves, 22.

The back and forth Bedlam game featured 16 lead changes and nine ties.

OU held a ten point lead early in the second half before the Pokes used runs of 7-0 and 9-0 to retake the lead.

The two teams will play back to back regular season games against each other for the first time since 1920-21.

The second game between the rivals will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1.