AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning on going to a Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans game this season, be prepared to pay up.

The cost of attending a game for either of the Texas-based teams is higher than the NFL average, according to a new report by Bookies.com.

The betting site calculated the cost for a family of four of attending games for each NFL team this season. They added up the price of tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

Across the league, the average price for a family of four to attend a game was $438.88.

Texans games were more than $100 more expensive, at $550, while Cowboys games would cost a family $600.

The San Francisco 49ers are the most expensive team to watch, according to the report. Game tickets alone will set a family back $888.89 — and the report specifically looked for the cheapest tickets for each team. Add the price of parking and concessions and the total cost of attending a game would be $1,028.34.

That contrasts to the cheapest team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals. With four tickets costing just $169, the total to attend the game would be $228.05.

The Cowboys have the second-highest price for parking, at $95. Only the Las Vegas Raiders charge more for parking, at $100. Meanwhile, parking for Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars games costs just $15.

Ticket site Gametime also revealed the 10 most expensive games of the season, based on median ticket prices:

The New Year’s Day game between the 49ers and the Raiders will set you back the most, with a median ticket price of $680.

Two Cowboys games also appear in the top 10: the road game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 and the season-opening home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Median ticket prices for both of those games are higher than $400.