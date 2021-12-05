Cowboys to Face Notre Dame in Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State’s football team will face Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day at noon in Glendale, Arizona, it was announced on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the Cowboys’ first meeting against the Fighting Irish, and OSU’s third appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

OSU beat Brigham Young in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl, and beat Stanford in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl.

This will be the 16th straight bowl game for OSU under head coach Mike Gundy, and the 32nd bowl game in school history.

Oklahoma State is 11-2 on the season, while Notre Dame is 11-1.