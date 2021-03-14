Cowboys To Take On Liberty In NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma State University men’s basketball team earned a four seed in the NCAA tournament, and will take on 13 seed Liberty University on Friday, March 19.

The NCAA selection committee hasn’t set specific times or locations for games yet.

All NCAA tournament games will take place in the state of Indiana.

Some tournament projections had the Cowboys as high as a two seed going into the tournament.

This is the Cowboys first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2017, and the program’s first under head coach Mike Boynton.

Oklahoma State has never played Liberty.

Liberty comes into ‘the big dance’ on a 12 game winning streak, and sporting a 23-5 record.