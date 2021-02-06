Cowboys Top Texas In Upset Win

It took two overtimes, but the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team upset the sixth ranked Texas Longhorns 75-67 to improve to 12-5 and 5-5 in Big 12 conference play.

This was the Pokes first double-overtime game since a triple-overtime loss to Iowa State on February 3, 2014.

Mike Boynton’s bunch outscored Texas 10-2 in the second overtime to secure the win.

OSU sophomore forward and Tulsa native Kalib Boone had career highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Boone’s 15 rebounds were the most by a Cowboy since Marshall Moses pulled down 18 on December 4, 2010.

OSU star freshman Cade Cunningham scored 19 points, and hit key three pointers near the end of regulation and in the second overtime.

It was the 14th time Cunningham’s scored in double figures in 15 career games.

Avery Anderson recorded his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Cowboys will travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, February 8, for their next game.